NKY animal shelter waiving dog adoption fees

NKY animal shelter waiving dog adoption fees
The Kenton County Animal Shelter has reached dog capacity and is waiving all dog adoption fee. (Schupp, Kim)
By Kim Schupp | November 5, 2018 at 2:10 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 2:10 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Kenton County Animal Shelter is waiving all dog adoption fees from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10 in hopes of finding these four-legged friends furever homes.

Officials said all animals at the shelter are spayed or neutered, microchipped and receive their first round of vaccinations.

If you go adopt on Nov. 5 or Nov. 6 you will receive a gift bag.

If you are interested in adopting, you can visit their “Available for Adoption” album on Facebook @KentonCountyAnimalShelter or visit their website.

The shelter is located at 1020 Mary Laidley Drive in Covington.

Their hours of operation are:

  • Monday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Thursday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Friday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday: CLOSED

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.