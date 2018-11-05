NKY animal shelter waiving dog adoption fees

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Kenton County Animal Shelter is waiving all dog adoption fees from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10 in hopes of finding these four-legged friends furever homes.
Officials said all animals at the shelter are spayed or neutered, microchipped and receive their first round of vaccinations.
If you go adopt on Nov. 5 or Nov. 6 you will receive a gift bag.
If you are interested in adopting, you can visit their “Available for Adoption” album on Facebook @KentonCountyAnimalShelter or visit their website.
The shelter is located at 1020 Mary Laidley Drive in Covington.
Their hours of operation are:
- Monday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday: CLOSED
