One person wounded in Northside shooting

One person wounded in Northside shooting
Police in Cincinnati are investigating a shooting in Northside.
By Melissa Neeley | November 4, 2018 at 8:24 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 8:29 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A man was wounded in a Northside shooting early Sunday morning, police say.

The victim was shot in the leg around 1:15 a.m. in the 4500 block of Hamilton Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police.

Officers said the man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 20-30 yrs., last seen driving a dark four-door SUV.

The shooting is still under investigation. said police.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.