One person wounded in Northside shooting

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A man was wounded in a Northside shooting early Sunday morning, police say.
The victim was shot in the leg around 1:15 a.m. in the 4500 block of Hamilton Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police.
Officers said the man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police describe the suspect as a black male, 20-30 yrs., last seen driving a dark four-door SUV.
The shooting is still under investigation. said police.
