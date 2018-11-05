Partly sunny start Monday, showers return tonight

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -A lingering light shower or drizzle is tapering off pre-dawn Monday, leaving dry skies for the heart of the morning commute.
This afternoon looks nice with partly sunny skies and a high of 63 degrees.
But a strong storm system will bring the chance of some stronger storms and heavy rain late Monday and Tuesday.
As this system pushes through Monday night, severe weather is possible.
High, damaging winds and heavy rain will be the main threats.
The Tuesday morning commute will most likely be a slow-go with rain and possibly thunder.
That could make make voting a soggy affair for the start of the general election Tuesday.
Most of the rain will end mid-morning, but it will remain windy throughout the afternoon.
The high will be 57.
Sunshine will briefly return Wednesday and Thursday, but another weather making is in the forecast Thursday night.
This one will bring much colder air with highs in the low 40’s and morning lows in the 20’s as we approach the weekend.
