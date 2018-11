I-71/I-75 SB near the 184.9 mile-marker – Emergency crews are cleaning up from an accident. 1 lane is currently open, but will have a full closure to remove the CMV. Estimating 4-6 hours before open to all traffic. @KYTCGoKY @700wlw @WLWT @Local12 @WCPO @CVGairport @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/14daw1p0yC