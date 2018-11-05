Spice Girls announce reunion tour without Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice)

(RNN) - The Spice Girls are heading out on tour, giving the fans what they want, what they really really want - but without Victoria Beckham.
Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Horner (Ginger Spice) and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) will spice up their fans life on Monday when they reveal the details of the reunion tour.
If you’re in the United Kingdom, tickets will go on sale on Friday. No word on any U.S. tour locations or dates yet.
Mel B took a shot at Beckham on Halloween, by wearing a Posh Spice mask and carrying a sign that said, “No, I am not going on tour.”
The last time the five performed together was at the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics. The last time the group toured together was in 2007.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.