Strong Storms Possible Monday Night

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -A weak cold front will push north of the tri-state tonight bringing a few showers.
Overnight low temps will be steady in the low 50s.
Aside from a lingering light shower Monday morning, we should see a mix of clouds and some sun as we move through the day. Afternoon high temps will climb into the low 60s.
A strong storm system will affect the region Monday evening, overnight into Tuesday morning and early afternoon.
As this system pushes through, severe weather is possible with damaging winds and heavy rain the main threats.
The Tuesday morning commute will most likely be a slow-go with rain (and possibly thunder) in the area.
In addition, it is voting Tuesday and the rain will make that a soggy affair as well.
Stay “weather aware” late Monday into the first half of Tuesday.
Sunshine returns briefly on Wednesday, with yet another weather maker on Thursday.
Much colder air arrives for the weekend.
