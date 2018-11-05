Suspect arrested for threatening to shoot victims who identify as transgender

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Early Sunday morning, officers arrested a man who was threatening to shoot victims who self-identify as transgender.
Police said around 6:15 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of Lincoln and Gilbert Avenues in Walnut Hills for a report of a man armed with a gun.
Upon arrival, officers apprehended 40-year-old Jerome Curry Jr. who police said displayed a firearm and pointed it at the head of one of the victims while calling her a derogatory term and said he was going to shoot her.
According to police, Curry then pointed his weapon at the head of a second victim and threatened to shoot her if she said anything.
He was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Curry is charged with weapon under disability, aggravated menacing and criminal intimidation.
