Suspect wanted in Dollar General store robbery

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A robber threatened a Dollar General clerk with a gun Friday morning and got away with cash, police say.
An armed suspect entered the Dollar General store in the 7600 block of Reading Road around 9:45 a.m. and pointed a black hand gun at the clerk, according to Cincinnati Police.
The suspect demanded money from the clerk and took off with cash, fleeing the store on foot, said police.
No one was injured, said officers.
Police describe the suspect as a black man, 18-30 years old, 6’ tall and 195-205 pounds.
The suspect has brown eyes, a darker complexion, and a medium build, said police.
Officers said at the time of the robbery the suspect was wearing a teal green “Aeropostale New York” hoodie, a white bandana, black sweats with a red stripe down the side, and white gym shoes.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.