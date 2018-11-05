Taft locker room trashed at Stargel Stadium, CPS ‘regrets miscommunication’

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Video surfaced of Taft coaches and staff walking into the locker room at Stargel Stadium on Monday to find it trashed after losing a playoff game Saturday night, according to a social media post.
Workers arrived at the site to begin work on Monday when they found the belongings in the locker room.
"When workers arrived to the locker rooms on Monday morning, it was not immediately clear to workers that the items left on the floor and outside of lockers were personal belongings. It’s unclear whether all athletes and families were aware that the locker rooms would start to be cleared out on Monday; CPS regrets that miscommunication.
Workers discovered they had mistakenly moved some personal belongings, they stopped moving until school officials were contacted," Chief Communications and Engagement Officer Lauren Worley said in a statement.
Worley stated CPS regrets any miscommunication and Taft IT High School is working with student athletes to help them retrieve any remaining personal belongings they may have left behind.
Worley released this statement in regards to the incident:
When District officials visited the locker room facilities on Sunday, some the equipment, uniforms and belongings were left out of lockers and on the floor. Not all students removed their personal belongings from the home locker room after the final game Saturday night.
Taft IT High School is working with student athletes today to retrieve any remaining personal belongings from the locker room before the District finishes cleaning the facility.
CPS regrets that some students' belongings may have been moved before they had a chance to retrieve them. Any miscommunication about timelines was a mistake.
We’re proud of the success of our student athletes at Taft and all of the athletic programs that have utilized Stargel Stadium over the years."
