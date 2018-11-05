On the West Coast, election doesn't end on election night

WHAT DO SUPPORTERS OF VOTE-BY-MAIL SAY? Former secretaries of state, Phil Keisling of Oregon and Sam Reed of Washington, co-wrote an op-ed in the New York Times in September lauding what they call "vote-at-home" laws that they credit for higher turnout in those states. More than 80 percent of voters in Oregon and Washington returned their ballots in the 2016 general election; the national turnout rate was about 61 percent.