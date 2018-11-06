2 arrested after 2-hour SWAT situation in North College Hill

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Two people are under arrest after a two-hour SWAT standoff with police in North College Hill.
It happened Monday around 8 a.m. on the 1800 block of Dallas Avenue. Police were called for reports of someone firing shots into the air from the back porch of a nearby home.
Officers surrounded the house. When the home owner arrived on scene, she admitted to shooting off the porch the night before and gave officers permission to search the house. They found a man hiding in a closet inside and arrested him.
Officers then noticed a open box with a handgun where the subject was hiding, within reach. They continued to search the home for another gun and located a metal safe, several televisions, and a guitar that may have been taken in a burglary earlier in the year.
The man, Steven Phifer, is a convicted felon for previous burglaries as well as an aggravated robbery. He was charged with inducing panic, having weapons under disability, and receiving stolen property.
Homeowner Britney Jordan was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm within city limits.
