Blustery, cool, primarily dry Election Day expected

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The cold front that will move through the area early Tuesday will leave behind a blustery and cool -- but primarily dry -- Election Day.
There could be a few sprinkles or showers around the region during the morning but before noon clearing will begin. By sunset the sky will be mostly clear.
Wednesday and Thursday will be dry, but increasing cloudiness Thursday will signal the next energetic system that will come our way. Rain and thunder will form along a cold front that arrives early Friday. Colder air behind the front Friday evening and overnight may cause a few flurries followed by a dry, chilly weekend.
The system that arrives next Monday will be stronger and the air behind it will be much colder, giving us our first taste of winter. Early indications are that Monday through Thursday of next week could each have highs in the 30s with morning lows in the 20s. To complete the winter preview snow showers are possible Monday and Tuesday. Keep your fingers crossed -- it could change!
