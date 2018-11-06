Cincinnati man arrested for sex crimes involving a minor

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrest a man for his involvement with pandering of obscenity involving a minor.
The sex offense is described as when a person creates, reproduces or publishes any obscene material that has a minor as a participant or as one of its observers.
Sheriff Jim Neil and Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac say Patrick Moore, 54, was arrested after an undercover online investigation revealed his involvement.
Officer searched Moore’s home in the 3000 block of Epworth Avenue in Westwood and collected electronic devices they believe were used in Moore’s illegal online activity.
Moore was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center where he’s being held until his arraignment.
The sheriff’s office says their investigation teamed up with the police department, the Regional Electronic and Computer Investigation Section and the FBI’s Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force.
