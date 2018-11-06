Covington family calls out holiday decoration thief by projecting crime on front of house

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Members of a Covington family are getting back at the man who stole their Halloween decorations in their own unique way.
The Hardewigs had decorations stolen from their home at 6:40 a.m. on Oct. 25 and are now getting back at the thief by projecting his criminal act on the front of their house.
“We may not get our things ... we won’t get our things back but, you know, it’s the window of shame,” Marcia Hardewig said of the new display. “My husband has been really upset over it, you know. Me, I’m like, I will not let it take my spirits away.”
She says the idea to play the theft on a continuous loop in the front window was her husband’s, adding they hope someone recognizes the man and steps forward to speak with police. There has been a report filed with the Covington Police Department, which is only a short distance down the road from where the theft occurred.
“If you have to be that much of a coward to come up with a mask on ... you just can’t let them steal your joy," said Marcia Hardewig.
The family says it still plans to decorate for the Christmas holiday this year with the hope it doesn’t encounter another brazen thief.
