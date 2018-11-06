Damp, chilly weather ahead

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The high temperature Tuesday made it into the low 60s but that is not going to last. Wednesday and Thursday will be cool to chilly then look for damp and chilly weather Friday.
It looks wet for the Friday morning commute Rain will end before high school football.
Friday night as the cold air moves into the Tri-State there will be a few flurries into Saturday morning.
Saturday and Sunday look dry but Monday looks wet with rain changing to snow late Monday into Tuesday. It looks like it could be the first accumulating snow of the season.
Bitter cold air is on the way with lows at or below freezing Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, then Tuesday through Friday of next week. There will be a few spots next Wednesday that drop into teens.
