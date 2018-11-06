Drying Out For Election Day

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -The heaviest rain has moved east this morning just in time for the morning commute. While a few scattered light left over showers maybe around, majority of us now drying out with wet pavement early. However, it will be a windy morning and afternoon, with a sun and cloud mix this afternoon and a high of 57 degrees. By sunset the sky will be mostly clear, and that means we chill down tonight to near 39 degrees.
Wednesday and Thursday will be dry, but increasing cloudiness Thursday will signal the next energetic system that will come our way. Rain will form along a cold front that arrives early Friday morning. While shower chances taper by mid morning Friday, the colder air behind the front Friday evening and overnight may cause a few flurries followed by a dry, chilly weekend.
Look for highs this weekend in the mid 40’s on Friday and then only near 40 degrees on Saturday and low 40’s on Sunday with overnight lows in the 20’s.
The system that arrives next Monday night will be stronger and the air behind it will be much colder, giving us our first taste of winter. Early indications are that Tuesday through Thursday of next week could each have highs in the 30s with morning lows in the 20s. Now we keep our eye open for those first snow showers of the season as the colder air becomes more common.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.