Election officials say paper jam to blame for apparently errant Ohio voting machine

“The video begins with a screen shot of a vote cast for Governor in Columbus precinct 49-B. The camera then scrolls down to the paper tape to show that vote was not recorded as the voter intended. After reviewing the video and our Election Day Issue Tracking software, we determined that particular machine had a paper jam and was taken off line. The voter in question was moved to another machine and cast their vote with no issues. The time stamp on the paper tape and the electronic poll book confirm the jam, as does the contemporaneous report of the incident by the polling official logged into the issue tracking software,” a news release from Public Information Officer Aaron Sellers reads.