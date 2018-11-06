Fentanyl seized in Ohio, WV drug trafficking operation enough to kill nearly 300,000 people

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An Akron man has been arrested and accused in leading a multi-state drug trafficking organization responsible for shipping fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine between Ohio and West Virginia.
Eugene Wells, a 44-year-old Akron resident, was arrested on Sept. 28 at a residence in Charleston, W. Va., according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in West Virginia.
Wells, along with Miranda Brandon and Sherry Gray, both of West Virginia, are accused of trafficking narcotics between Charleston and Akron.
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart says 600 grams of suspected fentanyl, 1,800 grams of heroin, and 700 grams of meth were seized during a warranted search of the Charleston drug stash house and Wells' home in Akron.
“Two hundred eighty-seven thousand people. Two hundred eighty-seven thousand,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “If the fentanyl in this case had hit the streets, it could have been a disaster."
Eight guns were also confiscated during the searches, all possessed illegally.
“For Eugene Wells and his trafficking buddies, Akron is no longer an option. If convicted their roadmap heads directly to the federal pen,” Stuart added.
The accused face a charge for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.
The long-term investigation was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team, with assistance from Homeland Security, the U.S. Marshals Service, and local law enforcement in West Virginia.
