New voter alert system causes confusion at polls

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A new notice system that alerts voters if they missed filling out a ballot for a race is causing some confusion for Hamilton County voters Tuesday.
Complaints and concerns started immediately after polls opened at 6:30 a.m.
Issues were reported with the scanning of ballots at polling locations in downtown Cincinnati and Blue Ash.
“We’ve got quite a few calls on it this morning,” said Sherry Poland, director of the Hamilton County Board of Elections.
The scanners in the polling place are programmed to provide notice to voters on any contests that were under voted, or when a voter does not vote for all candidates or contests appearing on the ballot, she said.
This allows the voter to review the ballot and make changes before casting the ballot.
If the voter does not wish to vote for all candidates or contests on the ballot, the voter may cast their ballot “as is” by pressing the Cast Ballot button, she said.
That doesn’t sound right to voter Kyle Fant. He said the machines didn’t seem to be counting votes in one of the races for Common Pleas Court judge.
Poll workers told him it was a printing error on the polls when he voted Downtown at the Hamilton County Public Library, he said.
“They were not super-confident the votes were being counted for that race by the machine,” he said. “They may have to do a hand count.”
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.