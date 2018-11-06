CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Look for increasing sunshine this afternoon, windy and blustery, with daytime temperatures in the upper 50′s.
Tonight look for mostly clear skies, and that means we chill down tonight to near 39 degrees.
Wednesday and Thursday will be dry, but increasing cloudiness Thursday will signal the next energetic system that will come our way.
Rain will form along a cold front that arrives early Friday morning.
Shower chances will taper by mid-morning Friday.
But colder air behind the front Friday evening and early Saturday may cause a few flurries, followed by a dry, chilly weekend.
Look for highs this weekend ranging from the low 30s to the mid-40s.
Overnight low will plunge into the 20s.
Think that’s bad? Even colder air will arrive next week, giving us our first taste of winter.
Daytime high will struggle to reach the 30s with overnight lows remaining in the 20s.
