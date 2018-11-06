Judge asked to hold ‘Gang of Five’ in contempt over secret texts

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Five Cincinnati City Council members who refer to themselves as “Gang of Five” should be held in contempt of court for disregarding a judge’s order to turn over secret text messages and emails, according to court records filed Monday.
Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Robert Ruehlman directed the Gang of Five and city officials to release all text messages and emails Jan. 1 to present (Oct. 23).
He also ordered council members to be deposed by Brian Shrive, an attorney representing the anti-tax activist, Mark Miller of COAST, who sued for their secret communications earlier this year when his public records request for them went unanswered.
But that has not happened.
Instead, City Solicitor Paula Boggs Muething filed an appeal last week to the judge’s order on the grounds it would force council members to turn over text messages and other communications that should be considered privileged and confidential between them and their lawyers, court records show.
It’s not clear when the appeals court may rule.
But in the meantime, the Gang and their lawyer can’t just ignore the judge’s order, Shrive wrote in a motion filed Monday.
“Absent a stay, this Court retains jurisdiction to enforce its order,” his motion notes.
In closing, he wrote that the Gang is “in contempt of this Court’s lawful order and should be required to show cause why they should not be held in contempt for their failure to comply with the Discovery Order.”
The “Gang of Five” is P.G. Sittenfeld, Tamaya Dennard, Wendell Young, Chris Seelbach and Greg Landsman.
They are all named in a lawsuit from Miller seeking to uncover all the secret communications on the basis they violate the state’s open meeting laws.
Lawyers for the gang have released dozens of text messages exchanged on council members' group string between Jan. 19 to March 24.
But hundreds more secret communications are still believed to be out there, including ones exchanged between just two council members.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.