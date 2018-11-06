London police arrest 6 men in Grenfell Tower effigy video

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 14, 2017 file photo smoke and flames rise from the Grenfell Tower high-rise building in west London. London police have arrested five people over a video that showed a cardboard model of Grenfell Tower being burned on a bonfire. The Metropolitan Police say the men turned themselves in late Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 and were arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after allegedly creating an effigy of the fire-ravaged west London apartment building. The men, ranging in ages from 19 to 55, were taken into custody. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) (AP)