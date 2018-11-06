Neighbors frustrated, concerned after reports of paintball vandalism

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) - People living in Anderson Township say they are concerned about safety after dealing with several instances of vandalism involving paintballs.
Several residents near Duxbury and Forest said their cars and their doors have been hit by paintballs.
“Some people were pretty irate at somebody driving around and doing that. Some said kids were lucky it didn’t happen at their house," said Angela Rower, a resident.
Rower said that her son was a target on Friday night.
“He was getting something (in the house) and then going back out," said Rower. "By the time he had parked his car and came in and got it and went back out, his car had been hit with a paintball gun.”
Rower’s son washed off the paint, leaving behind a dent. Rower said it is not major damage, but enough to cause concern and frustration.
“I don’t want to see anybody else’s car get damaged more - a bigger dent, a broken window, or shoot a kid,” said Rower.
Earlier this year, drive-by paintball shootings were reported in Amberley Village, Bond Hill, Avondale and Walnut Hills. In August, it was reported in Northside.
“Speeding around shooting off paintball guns doesn’t seem like a very safe way to spend a Friday night," said Rower.
Rower wants the paintballers to keep their supplies where they belong because in her eyes, “kids being kids” could turn dangerous or deadly. Neighbors said they worry that a paintball hitting a moving vehicle could cause a wreck or injure the person behind the wheel, or those firing them off could find themselves in a sticky situation.
“Somebody gets hurt, there’s no turning back. A little dent in a car is one thing, but I’d hate to see somebody get hurt over something like this," said Rower.
People in Anderson Township also said that some of their cars and other pieces of property were egged over the weekend, around the same time the paintball incidents took place.
They are asking neighbors to keep an eye out and share what they know with each other, in hopes of getting it to stop.
