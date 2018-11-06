Ohio likely to consider medical pot for opioid addiction

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio medical professor and family physician says he's gathering data and research on treating opioid addiction with cannabis.
Dr. F. Stuart Leeds said he plans to give the information to the Ohio Medical Board as it accepts petitions through the end of the year seeking to add new qualifying conditions for medical marijuana use. The board will consider adding conditions next year after consulting with experts.
Leeds says research is limited, but he thinks the medical community shouldn't ignore the potential value of marijuana in a state where thousands of people die from opioid overdoses annually.
Other medical experts are not so sure. The director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services says there’s no medical evidence to support treating opioid use disorder with marijuana.