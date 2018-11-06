Teen faces 30 years in classmate’s shooting death

HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) - A 17-year-old Butler County teen faces a 30-year prison sentence in the shooting death of a classmate during a robbery earlier this year.
Zachary Welsh pleaded guilty Sept. 11 to charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery and two counts of tampering with evidence in the Jan. 30 shooting death of Adam Hensley, 18.
Welsh lured Hensley to a duplex on the 900 block of Hine Road the night of Jan. 30. with the intention of robbing him, Butler County sheriff’s officials have said.
The teens met to trade guns, but a fight erupted, according to the sheriff.
Welsh and killed Hensley, a criminal complaint states. Then,he washed and wiped down the gun before hiding it.
This is not Welsh’s first time in the court system.
He was kicked out of school for an unrelated incident, the sheriff has said.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.