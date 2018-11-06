Teen faces 30 years in classmate’s shooting death

Teen faces 30 years in classmate’s shooting death
Zachary Welsh (Photo: Facebook)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | November 6, 2018 at 11:05 AM EST - Updated November 6 at 11:43 AM

HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) - A 17-year-old Butler County teen faces a 30-year prison sentence in the shooting death of a classmate during a robbery earlier this year.

Zachary Welsh pleaded guilty Sept. 11 to charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery and two counts of tampering with evidence in the Jan. 30 shooting death of Adam Hensley, 18.

MORE: Sheriff: Ross Twp teen slaying began as robbery plot

Welsh lured Hensley to a duplex on the 900 block of Hine Road the night of Jan. 30. with the intention of robbing him, Butler County sheriff’s officials have said.

Austin Hensley (Photo: Provided)
Austin Hensley (Photo: Provided)

MORE: Teen enters insanity plea for gunning down classmate

The teens met to trade guns, but a fight erupted, according to the sheriff.

Welsh and killed Hensley, a criminal complaint states. Then,he washed and wiped down the gun before hiding it.

This is not Welsh’s first time in the court system.

MORE: Teen accused of gunning down classmate in robbery plot will be tried as adult

He was kicked out of school for an unrelated incident, the sheriff has said.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.