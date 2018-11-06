Wilder Mayor calls for police escorts for school buses

WILDER, KY (FOX19) - The mayor of a northern Kentucky town wants to make school bus safety a priority after a recent string of deadly accidents involving children.
Three siblings, two 6-year-old twins and a 9-year-old, were killed and another child, 11, has life threatening injuries after they were hit by a driver Tuesday while boarding their school bus in Indiana.
Now, Wilder Mayor Stanley Turner is calling on local police to escort school buses on their route to keep kids safe as they’re getting on and off.
“We don’t want that to happen here so our administration, the chief here, the officers they’re all absolutely 100 percent behind this,” said Wilder Lt. Mike Murdock.
Murdock says his department has gotten complaints about drivers illegally passing school buses in the past few months.
He says the complaints focus on people not paying attention to bus lights and signals and are for the Campbell County School District bus stop on Johns Hill Road.
“Children just pull at your heart strings. If You’re a parent you know there’s nothing more you love than your children,” Murdock said.
Turner took to his Facebook page to make the announcement about police escorts for school buses saying it will take place as time and staffing permits.
“I’m having our wilder police follow the school bus on their route through wilder especially the state routes,” Turner said on Facebook. He hopes this will keep kids safe and prevent crashes.
Murdock says it’s common mistakes like speeding and distracted driving that cause accidents.
“We’ve always tried to monitor the school bus as it travels through the city but recently with the tragedies that have been highlighted by the news we’ve asked our officers to be more vigilant,” Murdock said.
He says now if drivers are caught making one of those mistakes they’ll pay the price.
“They’re gonna see us watching the school bus, they’re gonna see us enforcing any violations.” Murdock said.
