Bearcats unveil newly renovated arena
The newly renovated Fifth Third Arena hosts its first home Bearcats game Thursday night at the University of Cincinnati. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
By Robert Guaderrama | November 7, 2018 at 9:44 AM EST - Updated November 7 at 9:45 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - CINCINNATI, OHIO(FOX19) - The University of Cincinnati Men's basketball team has not hosted the Ohio State Buckeyes in 98 years but that stretch will end Wednesday.

The teams will open the 2018-2019 season Wednesday night in the newly renovated Fifth Third Arena.

The $87 million project took 19 months to complete, according to University officials.

The arena now has two 360 degree concourses and a permanent lower-level bowl with padded chairs and cup holders.

The new upper-level now has restrooms and concession stands. Amenities include premium seats, 16 private suites and three exclusive club areas.

Also new, a massive center hung led video display with a halo ring that will be visible to all 12,012 seats.

The Bearcats kick-off the season against the Buckeyes 6 p.m.

