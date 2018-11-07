Bearcats unveil newly renovated arena

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - CINCINNATI, OHIO(FOX19) - The University of Cincinnati Men's basketball team has not hosted the Ohio State Buckeyes in 98 years but that stretch will end Wednesday.
The teams will open the 2018-2019 season Wednesday night in the newly renovated Fifth Third Arena.
The $87 million project took 19 months to complete, according to University officials.
The arena now has two 360 degree concourses and a permanent lower-level bowl with padded chairs and cup holders.
The new upper-level now has restrooms and concession stands. Amenities include premium seats, 16 private suites and three exclusive club areas.
Also new, a massive center hung led video display with a halo ring that will be visible to all 12,012 seats.
The Bearcats kick-off the season against the Buckeyes 6 p.m.
