Chabot wins toughest challenge in decade

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Republican incumbent Congressman Steve Chabot won his toughest challenge in a decade Tuesday night.
Chabot defeated Democrat Aftab Pureval by just five percent of the vote overall , 51.8 percent to 46.4 percent in unofficial results.
This is Chabot’s 9th consecutive win in his more than 20 years in Congress - and it was one in which he lost in his own home county,
Pureval won the most votes in Hamilton County where he is Clerk of Courts.
He secured 53.6 percent over Chabot’s 44.7 percent, but Chabot soundly defeated him in Warren County with 65.7 percent to be the overall winner.
The race was closely watched locally and nationally and erupted into a series of controversies in the final months.
Just days before the election, Pureval fired some of his campaign staff members and his campaign manager quit amid allegations and complaints filed with the Ohio Elections Commission over spies and illegal campaign spending.
The Ohio Elections Commission has scheduled a Dec. 20 hearing over a complaint filed by the campaign manager of Grass Roots for the Steve Chabot for Congress Campaign, Randy Chenault against Pureval a man named Jack Dohrenwend.
His complaint accuses them of violating election law by having Dohrenwend infiltrate the campaign “to secretly obtain and report information about Chabot campaign to Aftab campaign and to impede the conduct of the Chabot campaign by obtaining access to the campaign’s canvassing data and filing false and fraudulent voter contact information.”
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.