Cincinnati man gets life in prison for causing fellow inmate’s fatal overdose

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) - A Cincinnati man has been sentenced to life in prison for conspiring to distribute carfentanil resulting in death.
Johnny L. Shelton, 41, was convicted in June 2018 after a five-day jury trial. According to testimony at trial, Shelton led a conspiracy to smuggle carfentanil, an extremely powerful opioid, into the Boone County Jail Work Camp, on or about Oct. 15, 2016. Evidence revealed that Timothy Marcum, a fellow inmate, consumed some of the carfentanil and died. Jailers found Marcum’s body, in the work camp, during the early morning hours of Oct. 16, 2016.
Under federal law, Shelton will not be eligible for release from prison. The life sentence was mandated because Shelton’s conduct caused death and he had a prior conviction for drug trafficking.
Court documents showed that Shelton was convicted of felony drug trafficking offenses on five prior occasions in Ohio.
