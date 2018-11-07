Cincinnati man gets life in prison for causing fellow inmate’s fatal overdose

Johnny L. Shelton, 41, was convicted in June 2018 after a five-day jury trial. According to testimony at trial, Shelton led a conspiracy to smuggle carfentanil, an extremely powerful opioid, into the Boone County Jail Work Camp, on or about Oct. 15, 2016. Evidence revealed that Timothy Marcum, a fellow inmate, consumed some of the carfentanil and died. Jailers found Marcum’s body, in the work camp, during the early morning hours of Oct. 16, 2016.