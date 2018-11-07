Cincinnati police report increase of installed home security systems

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are reporting that more and more people are installing home security systems, and it is helping them curb crime.
Cincinnati Police Sgt. Eric Franz said they are seeing an increase in installed home security systems, whether it is doorbells with automated cameras, security cameras perched around the home, or alarms.
“It’s not only making them feel safe, it actually is increasing the safety of their home," said Sgt. Franz. “It really is helping solve crime. It’s helping deter crime, and it’s making your house safer.”
Even local police officers are adding protections to their houses, Sgt. Franz said. He said the technology is transforming how detectives work crimes. Situations once without a clear-cut suspect sometimes now come with clear footage of the intruder or the thief.
“It’s incredibly valuable," said Sgt. Franz. "Packages being stolen, now we’re seeing who did it, and we can put it out there for media channels like channel 19 to put on the evening news, and we’re able to solve crimes.”
To prove that it does curb crime, representatives with the company “Ring” partnered with the Los Angeles Police Department. They gave camera doorbells to 10-percent of homes in one area. In six months, they said that the neighborhood saw a 55-percent reduction in burglaries.
Research from Safewise shows that about 60-percent of convicted burglars said that an alarm on a home would deter them from breaking into that home.
“There have been people that we’ve gotten videos of that they walk up to the house and see the camera and don’t even touch it," said Sgt. Franz.
Some programs come with smartphone apps, like Ring’s neighborhood watch app, that can help neighbors share their videos and information with each other. Police said that the apps often bring in more tips and more leads, which assists them in making more arrests.
Cincinnati police said that if you capture a crime on your security camera footage, it is a good idea to share your video with your neighbors and on social media. They also suggest providing police with the footage and said that sharing it with the news media can help bring in information too.
