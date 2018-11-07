Cookie thief steals $1,600 worth of sweets from Girl Scouts

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Who stole the cookies from the cookie jar?
It’s no longer just a nursery rhyme, North College Hill police say.
Police say Noel Hines stole $1,634 worth of cookies from a Girl Scout troop March 30.
Hines took a a large order of cookies to sell for a local troop but never turned the funds over for the orders.
Police say the company never received payment for the orders and also never got the cookies back.
The company and police tried fro six months to get in contact with Hines to either collect a payment or the cookies before charges were filed.
Hines was arrested Monday and released on her recognizance Tuesday.
Doing the math based on the current price of Girl Scout cookies, Hines would have been responsible for around 330 boxes of cookies that never saw payment.
