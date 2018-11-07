Coroner seeks help identifying woman’s body found by children playing in North Avondale

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Hamilton County coroner is asking the public to come forward with any information about a woman’s body that was discovered by a group of children while playing outside a North Avondale apartment complex in May.
Authorities said she was found in a shallow grave on May 31, 2018 in the 400 block of Glenwood Avenue. After five months, Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco is still unable to identify her.
“Any help you can provide in helping to identify this person would be greatly appreciated not only by this office but also by the deceased’s’ family and friends,” Dr. Sammarco said.
During a news conference on Wednesday, Dr. Lakshmi said they have exhausted all their options on trying to figure out who this woman is.
She is believed to be a middle aged white woman.
Lakshmi said she was partially decomposed and her body was found in a mulch bed.
Investigators said the body was partially wrapped in some type of cloth. She also had a flower that was laid on her chest.
No foul play is suspected at this time.
If you have any information about this case you can call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.