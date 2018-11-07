Cracked and crumbling Grant County Bridge is ‘safe,’ according to officials

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - “It’s cracked. It needs some work done to it.”
Daniel Coomer is talking about the bridge that sits on Highway 22 and Baton Rouge Road in Grant County.
“It definitely needs to be repaired. I don’t think it’s been repaired for quite some time.” said Coomer, who lives near the bridge.
But Ed Green, who works for “Bridging Kentucky" said the bridge is safe.
“The first thing to know is that this bridge is safe," he said.
Bridging Kentucky is a program aimed at improving the safety of bridges across the Commonwealth.
Green said the KYTC evaluated the bridge back in January. He admits, it looks bad but added the bridge is structurally sound.
Green said there are thousands of bridges across Kentucky that need work, and he said they’re getting to them one by one.
The bridge that sits on Highway 22 in Grant County will be fixed, he said, sometime next year.
