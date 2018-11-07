Democrats take control of Hamilton County Commission

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Democrats took control of Hamilton County government Tuesday with an upset in the county commissioner race.
Democrat Stephanie Dumas narrowly beat Republican incumbent Chris Monzel 51.3 to 48.7 percent in unofficial results.
Dumas, an Avondale resident, is the first African-American woman elected to the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners.
She is a licensed social worker, according to her campaign website, and served as the mayor and vice mayor of Forest Park and was the village manager for Lincoln Heights.
The race illustrates how blue Hamilton County is becoming.
Voters went Democrat for all major races, according to unofficial results.
They backed Richard Cordray for governor, Steve Dettelbach for attorney general, Zack Space for state auditor, Kathleen Clyde for secretary of state, Rob Richardson for state treasurer and Aftab Pureval, who challenged Republican incumbent Steve Chabot for Congress.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.