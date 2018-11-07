First Arctic air outbreak of season?

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Every Autumn there comes the day when the first Arctic air outbreak of the season appears in the forecast. Today is that day.
Often the invasion of Arctic air comes in more than one round. This time there will be two.
When you awaken Friday rain will be falling, caused by a moderately strong system that will move east and drag cold air from the plains of Canada into the Tri-State. A few flurries will develop late Friday night into Saturday morning as the cold air moves over the warm, moist ground.
The second part of the cold air invasion starts Monday with increasing cloudiness and rain during the afternoon. As the storm moves into the Appalachians the second round of Arctic air will arrive during evening and change the rain to snow. In the wake of the storm Tuesday we will see snow showers and high temperatures no better than freezing.
It is very early in the evolution of this system so expect the forecast to change some as it gets closer.
