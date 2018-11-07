Hamilton Co voters approve school issues, Butler Co rejects safety levy

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Voters passed all five school issues on the ballot in Hamilton County but rejected a levy for safety in Butler County.
Mariemont, Reading, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place and Winton Woods all passed, along with a renewal for Great Oaks Career Campuses in Butler, Clermont and Warren counties.
But voters in five school districts eschewed a 10-year, 1.5-mill school security tax for Hamilton, Fairfield, Edgewood, Monroe and New Miami schools. It failed by just over 3,000 votes, with about 53 percent of more than 50,000 voters rejecting it, according to unofficial results.
The levy would have collected about $4.6 million annually for the five districts and paid for more school resource officers and security equipment.
In response to deadly school shootings in Florida and Texas earlier this year, a new Ohio law created a taxing system for security if voters approved it.
The most vocal opponent to the levy was Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, who referred to it as “a money grab.”
He took out a billboard calling out Hamilton City Schools in particular and attended several school board meetings.
In other school races Tuesday,
- Ross schools lost a request for an 0.5 percent increase to its existing .75 percent income tax
- Clermont County voters passed issues in Batavia and Williamsburg
- Franklin voters in Warren County passed a levy
