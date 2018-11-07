Seventh $1 million lotto ticket sold in NKY

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in a Northern Kentucky store for Tuesday night’s drawing.
The ticket matched all the white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million.
This is the seventh $1 million ticket sold in Kentucky in the past month, lottery officials said.
The winning numbers were: 24-34-37-56-69 with a Mega Ball of 12.
The winning ticket was sold at Florence Hop Shop located at 8063 US 42.
The winner has 180 days from Tuesday to claim their prize, and officials said as of 10:45 a.m. no one has come forward with the ticket.
