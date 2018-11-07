Mother pleads for drivers to slow down near her daughter’s bus stop

NORWOOD, OH (FOX19) - A mother is furious and is begging drivers to obey traffic laws, especially when it comes to school buses.
Emily Worley's 11-year-old daughter, Kailie, is in a wheelchair. She requires a few extra minutes when getting on and off the bus outside their home on Mills Avenue.
“It’s very quick. We try to get things going. It takes between three to five minutes to get her on or off,” said Worley.
Kailie has multiple special needs and recently had knee surgery due to a connective tissue disorder.
“She has a lot of medical conditions and so we actually travel to Columbus to Nationwide Children’s for her medical care,” said Worley.
Because of frequent trips to the hospital Kailie only goes to school three days a week. The start and end of the day she says are always chaotic -- but only because of impatient drivers.
“The big issue that we’re having is that cars are going by (the driver) even with the red and amber lights flashing," said Worley.
Worley says drivers consistently honk, speed or try to illegally pass the bus while Kailie is getting on or off the bus.
“It’s scary because If one of those cars come by and bump the bus while she’s on the lift its going to fly her off the bus," she said.
Getting Kailee on the bus does require some effort. Besides the bus driver there is an aid who helps out.
Last week across the country at least five kids were killed after being struck by a vehicle near their bus stop.
"It infuriates me. It's putting my child at risk. It's putting other children on the bus at risk," said Worley.
She hopes by sharing her story, things at her family's bus stop will change.
“If you see red flashing lights, you stop, you must stop but these cars aren’t doing it and I don’t understand what the big rush is," Worley said.
Worley says she has not filed a police report but she has put up cameras to face the street hoping to catch people violating the law.
