Much Colder Air Ahead

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -It was a chilly start this morning with lows near 40 degrees, but look for a sunshine this afternoon with a daytime high of 53 degrees.
This will be our last day with temperatures in the 50’s for a while.
Two blasts of cold air are about to roll into the Tri-State.
We will stay dry on Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s, but then we are in for some big changes.
Rain and much colder air will arrive late Thursday and early Friday.
Showers will be falling when you wake up Friday. The precipitation is caused by a moderately strong system that will move east and drag cold air into the Tri-State.
Daytime highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30’s.
Overnight lows this weekend will plunge into the 20s.
The second part of the cold air invasion will begin Monday.
Increasing cloudiness and rain will develop Monday afternoon.
As the storm moves into the Appalachians, the second round of cold air will arrive during evening and possibly change the rain to some light snow.
Expect a few snow showers and high temperatures near freezing.
It is very early in the evolution of this system, so expect the forecast to change some as it gets closer.
