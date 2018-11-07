NKY ethics board investigates complaint filed against Erlanger mayor, mayoral candidate

ERLANGER, KY (FOX19) - The Northern Kentucky Regional Ethics Authority is investigating after a complaint was filed against the mayor and a mayoral candidate in Erlanger.
Erlanger Mayor Tyson Hermes and mayoral candidate Jessica Fette are accused of ordering firefighters to attend and cook at a block party while campaigning for Fette. Hermes is not running for re-election.
The man who filed the complaint is an Erlanger resident who has volunteered for another mayoral candidate, Randy Blankenship.
FOX19 reached out to Randy Blankenship for comment who says while he didn’t file the complaint he believes the accusations merit an investigation. He emailed the following:
“A concerned Erlanger resident has notified me that he has filed an Ethics Complaint against current Mayor, Tyson Hermes, and Mayoral candidate, Jessica Fette. His complaint asserts that Mayor Hermes ordered Erlanger firefighters to attend and cook at a block party at which he and candidate Fette were actively campaigning. These firefighters, according to the complaint, were on the clock, being paid by Erlanger taxpayers, while they aided in the Hermes/Fette campaign. Mayor Hermes, according to the complaint, ordered firefighters to appear at the event, without telling them that no other Council members or candidates were aware of the event or that they would be helping to support the Hermes/Fette campaigns. These allegations are consistent with information which I have received from multiple sources. These allegations appear to demonstrate a clear violation of Erlanger’s Ethics Code. While I did not file this Ethics complaint, the allegations certainly merit a full investigation.”
FOX19 also reached out to Fette who said an internal investigation was conducted and no wrongdoing was found. She e-mailed the following statement:
"A full internal investigation as been performed and no wrong-doing has been found. It was not a political function, it was a neighborhood block party, which our firefighters attend on a very regular basis. A list of all events they attend is available via our city administrator. Our city administrator would like for you to contact him for further details about this situation."
Hermes emailed a statement saying: “This is a bottom-feeding political-stunt that helps our public see that long time politicians who are desperate to retain some office will lie about anything for a position of power. The complaint was filed by Blankenship’s campaign webmaster, knowing that the timing for resolution would be the end of November. I hope you will give this subject equal attention when the Ethics Commission determines there was no wrongdoing.”
The ethics board is expected to make a decision toward the end of November.
