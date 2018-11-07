NKY ethics board investigates complaint filed against Erlanger mayor, mayoral candidate

“A concerned Erlanger resident has notified me that he has filed an Ethics Complaint against current Mayor, Tyson Hermes, and Mayoral candidate, Jessica Fette. His complaint asserts that Mayor Hermes ordered Erlanger firefighters to attend and cook at a block party at which he and candidate Fette were actively campaigning. These firefighters, according to the complaint, were on the clock, being paid by Erlanger taxpayers, while they aided in the Hermes/Fette campaign. Mayor Hermes, according to the complaint, ordered firefighters to appear at the event, without telling them that no other Council members or candidates were aware of the event or that they would be helping to support the Hermes/Fette campaigns. These allegations are consistent with information which I have received from multiple sources. These allegations appear to demonstrate a clear violation of Erlanger’s Ethics Code. While I did not file this Ethics complaint, the allegations certainly merit a full investigation.”