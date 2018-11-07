Ohio has a new governor: Republican Mike DeWine

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Ohio has a new governor.
In a hotly contested race that drew plenty of negative political advertising, Republican Mike DeWine is projected to defeat Democrat and former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray.
DeWine, the Ohio Attorney General, will succeed two-term GOP Gov. John Kasich.
DeWine and running mate Jon Husted, Ohio’s Secretary of State, ran on a ticket that focused on creating jobs as well as overcoming the state’s drug problem.
“To build our state into an economic powerhouse, we must have strong schools, a great quality of life, and compassion for those who need our help,” DeWine’s website reads.
The victory comes comes after DeWine’s 11th hour embrace of both Republican President Donald Trump and GOP Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a key detractor.
DeWine walked a careful line on the president, choosing instead to tout his own long record of public service, including as lieutenant governor, congressman and U.S. senator.
Former President Barack Obama campaigned for Cordray and other Democrats, arguing Democratic wins were needed as a check and balance on Congress and the White House.
