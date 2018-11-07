Ortho-Novum recalls birth control pills over incorrect dispenser instructions

(RNN) - Ortho-Novum voluntarily recalled three lots of birth control pills because of a packaging error.
Instructions on the Ortho-Novem 1/35 norethindrone/ethinyl estradiol tablets and two lots of Ortho-Novum 7/7/7 norethindrone/ethinyl estradiol tablets because the instructions are incorrect.
Consumers could take the incorrect “inactive” pill instead of an active pill if they follow the directions included in these lots, which could lead to breakthrough bleeding or an unintended pregnancy, according to the FDA. If those who take these pills have any concerns, contact your healthcare professional.
The company advises consumers to not stop taking the pills, and to find the correct instructions at https://www.janssen.com/us/our-products. Consumers can also call 1-800-526-7736 Monday thorugh Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.
The recalled lots are:
