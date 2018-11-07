WATCH LIVE: President Trump to address midterm election results

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - There’s a new balance of power at the Capitol after Tuesday’s midterm elections.
President Trump is expected to address the results at 11:30 a.m. at the White House.
Republicans solidified their hold on the Senate with 51 seats with Democrats regaining control of the House after their predicted ‘blue wave.’
Democrats flipped at least 27 seats.
Some races remain to close to call Wednesday morning and some, like Florida’s Senate race heading to a recount between Democrat Bill Nelson and former governor Rick Scott.
President Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that he would be discussing the GOP’s success during a news conference at the White House.
He also appears ready for a fight with the new House majority in a tweet implying a political battle between the parties.
