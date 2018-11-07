Rain moving into the Tri-State

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day – Steady rain is on the way just in time for the morning commute.
Wednesday night will be clear, cold and frosty with morning lows close to 30° and frost on many windshields. Some rural areas will slip into the upper 20s.
Clouds will increase Thursday and late Thursday night rain arrives.
Friday morning it looks like steady, light rain for the morning commute with the rain ending during afternoon.
Behind the rain-maker cold air may cause flurries in a few spots around the FOX19 NOW viewing area late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Saturday and Sunday will be dry and cold to cool. More rain is on the way Monday with the possibility of light snow Monday late in the day.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.