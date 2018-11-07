2 Rounds Of Cold Air On The Way

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A chilly start with morning lows near 40 degrees, but look for a sunshine this afternoon with a daytime high of 53 degrees. This will be our last day in the 50’s for a while as we watch two cold blasts of air getting ready to roll into the Tri-State.
We stay dry on Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 40’s but then rain late Thursday night into Friday will start to usher in colder air.
When you awaken Friday rain will be falling, caused by a moderately strong system that will move east and drag cold air from the plains of Canada into the Tri-State. A few flurries will develop late Friday night into Saturday morning as the cold air moves over the warm, moist ground. Daytime highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30’s with lows this weekend in the 20’s.
The second part of the cold air invasion starts Monday with increasing cloudiness and rain during the afternoon. As the storm moves into the Appalachians the second round of Arctic air will arrive during evening and change the rain to snow. In the wake of the storm Tuesday we will see snow showers and high temperatures no better than freezing.
It is very early in the evolution of this system so expect the forecast to change some as it gets closer.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.