Thank you for your service: Veterans Day deals

Texas Roadhouse - All veterans and active duty military can dine for free at lunch and choose one of 10 entrees from the Veterans Day menu, including a six-ounce sirloin and two sides and any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea, or coffee. Proof of service can be shown using a military ID, VA card or discharge papers. The offer is valid at the Hamilton, Milford, West Chester and Cincinnati locations as well as the Fort Wright, Kentucky location.