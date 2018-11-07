Thank you for your service: Veterans Day deals

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Thank you for your service; those words could never quite express the true thanks we feel for all active and retired military members for all they do for us.
Veterans Day is Sunday and businesses around the Tri-State will try to show just how appreciative they are with special deals for military members.
Here’s a look at some of the deals being offered over the weekend:
Frisch’s Big Boy - The fast food chain is offering a free meal to all veterans and active duty military on Veterans Day with their military ID at all Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio locations. The offer is only valid for dine in customers.
Texas Roadhouse - All veterans and active duty military can dine for free at lunch and choose one of 10 entrees from the Veterans Day menu, including a six-ounce sirloin and two sides and any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea, or coffee. Proof of service can be shown using a military ID, VA card or discharge papers. The offer is valid at the Hamilton, Milford, West Chester and Cincinnati locations as well as the Fort Wright, Kentucky location.
Gold Star Chili - Military members can get a a complimentary three-way with a drink Sunday with proof of service in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.
Panera Bread - All 24 locations in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky will observe Veterans Day on Monday with a free You Pick Two meal. Service members only need to show a valid military ID or discharge papers.
Red Robin - The burger chain is offering a free Red’s Tavern Double burger with bottomless steak fries on Veterans Day Sunday.
Main Event - The family entertainment destination is honoring all veterans and active-duty military with a complimentary $10 in arcade play and one free entree from a select menu. The menu includes a bacon and cheddar burger, jumbo wings and fries, 10 inch sausage and pepperoni pizza, classic cob salad, crispy chicken tender sandwich, and chicken tenders and fries. Military members must show a proof of service.
Mike’s Carwash - The cleaning company is giving free basic washes to military members at all 23 of their locations Sunday. The company says they will offer an upgrade to their ‘Ultimate Wash’ for just $5 with proceeds going to Project Hero.
Red Lobster - The seafood chain will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their special menu to veterans or active-duty members with proof of service Sunday and Monday.
The Roosevelt Room - All November-long, military members with valid IDs will receive a ‘rough rider’ discount of $1 off each drink.
O’Charley’s - The restaurant will offer veterans and active duty members a free meal with proof of service Sunday and Monday. The chain also says they will offer a 10 percent discount to members year-round.
Cincinnati Zoo - All members of the military both active and retired will receive free admission to the zoo Sunday and will be allowed to buy up to six half-priced tickets for immediate family members.
For more deals service members can join in on as a token of our appreciation as a country, the website Military Benefits compiled a list of Veterans Day deals state by state.
Whether it’s Sunday or any day, we say thank you for your service and we salute you for all you do.
