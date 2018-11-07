Truck crash closes NB I-75 in NKY

WALTON, KY. (FOX19) - Northbound Interstate 75 is shut down in Northern Kentucky due to a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer and a dump truck, Kenton County dispatchers said.
All lanes are blocked near the Crittenden exit.
Authorities hope to reopen the highway in time for the heart of the morning commute, by 6 a.m., dispatchers said.
Kenton County Police and Walton firefighters responded to the highway after the semi and dump truck wrecked at 1:10 a.m.
The semi overturned on the side of the highway.
It does not appear anything spilled from either vehicle, dispatchers said.
An ambulance was sent to the scene, but so far no one has been transported to a hospital, they said.
