Bottom deck of Western Hills Viaduct to close Saturday for maintenance

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The bottom deck of the Western Hills Viaduct will be closed Saturday, Nov. 10 for inspection and scheduled maintenance.
The closure is scheduled to last from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The ramp at exit 2B from southbound I-75 to the Viaduct will also be closed to accommodate crews and equipment.
Through traffic heading east and west on the Viaduct will be allowed via the top deck.
Motorists are urged to use caution while driving in the area.
