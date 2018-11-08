Child with polio-like disease being treated at Cincinnati Children’s

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A case of the polio-like disease acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, is being treated at Cincinnati Children’s.
The state has at least two confirmed cases of the disease.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating 155 suspected cases, with 62 confirmed cases of AFM in 22 states.
“You may see symptoms of a cold,” said Dr. Joshua Schaffzin, director of Infection Prevention and Control at Cincinnati Children’s. “You may see symptoms of a viral gastric intestinal stomach issue. Then afterward the child will develop weakness in their legs and in their arms.”
The average age of patients with the condition is just 4-years-old.
On Thursday, physicians and the family of the child suffering from AFM are scheduled to discuss the disease.
The CDC estimates that only one in a million people in the U.S. will contract the disease yearly.
