CPS magnet school application lottery opens for 2019/2020

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Parents may now submit applications for the 2019-2020 Cincinnati Public Schools magnet schools lottery.
Round 1 of the lottery for entry into magnet elementary schools begins Nov. 6 and continues through Dec. 14. Applications to CPS magnet elementary schools are submitted online, and seats are assigned via random lottery.
Parents may submit online applications from any computer with Internet access.
Applications may be submitted any time during a round; the time the application is submitted does not matter because seat assignment is via random lottery. But it is important to submit applications during the lottery’s Round 1 because magnet school seats fill up quickly.
- Round 1 - Nov. 6 - Dec. 14, 2018
- Round 2 - Jan. 22 – Feb. 15, 2019 (subject to change)
- Round 3 - March 19 – April 12, 2019 (subject to change)
Rounds 2 and 3 are for applications not submitted in Round 1. Parents will be notified by mail in January of each student’s status (accepted or on waiting list) for Round 1.
If needed, parents may enter the online magnet school lottery using computers in CPS schools or at CPS' Education Center, 2651 Burnet Avenue, 45219 (Corryville) in the Customer Care Center.
